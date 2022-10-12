Governor’s only job is to spy on governments: Tamil Nadu CPI leader

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Taking part in a book release at K Pudhur on Tuesday, senior leader of Communist Party of India, S Mahendran, said a governor’s only job was to spy on the State government. He said the book ‘Maattru Arasiyalin Panmugangal’, written by advocate and Samam Kudimakkal Movement President CJ Rajan discusses why State governments do not need governors. “Real change should be living in peace and freedom, but the BJP is not giving equal opportunity for all people. PM Narendra Modi is controlled by corporate companies,” he added. The first copy of the edition was bought by Dhyanchand Carr, a retired principal of Theological Seminary. Henri Tiphagne, national secretary of Human Rights Defenders Alert and Christina Samy, national president of Swaraj India, took part in the event. “The book deals with the role of women and youngsters in politics. To protect the nation, we need more writers like CJ Rajan,” said Tiphagne. Christina Samy said she was surprised by the content of the book, quoting a line ‘change is not the alternative, but change is alternative politics.’ “Real change is ending the inequality in society and providing opportunities for everyone. The BJP government is destroying democracy, and all opposition parties should join hands to defeat them,” she added. In his address, CJ Rajan urged all civil society movements to jointly work with political parties to bring the required change in politics.