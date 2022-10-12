Tamil Nadu: Cramped for space, parents of tiny tots seek new building for Idaikal Anganwadi

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Demanding the construction of a new building, parents of Anganwadi children in Idaikal of Pappakudi Union said the temporary facility was cramped for space and lacked toilets, proper drinking water and sanitation. When TNIE visited the Anganwadi at 11:15 am on Tuesday, its staff was removing a centipede, which entered the room from the Seemai Karuvelam bushes at the backside of the building. Around 25 children were sitting in a cramped room, which has an asbestos roof.

"This Anganwadi is functioning in a rental room which lacks space for all children to sit, study and sleep. Moreover, half of the belongings of Anganwadi have been stored dangerously in this single room, including a gas cylinder. The staff also have to cook food for the children in the same room. The rest of the things have been stored in another rental room in Idaikal. The old government building in which the Anganwadi was functioning was demolished in April after it was dilapidated. At that time, officials promised us that a new building would be constructed for this Anganwadi in two months. We requested for a new building with the Block Development Office in vain ," said the parents, adding that children are suffering from dehydration and urinary tract infection.

When contacted by TNIE, an official of Integrated Child Development Services said that the department was waiting for the MGNREGA fund from the Rural Development Department to construct the new building.

"The old building was constructed in 1984. That was one among 13 buildings in Pappakudi Union which were demolished after the toilet-wall collapsed in Schaffter Higher Secondary School. We are looking for another safe building to run this Anganwadi for the time being," she added. A higher official of the Rural Development Department said the fund for the new building will be released soon.

