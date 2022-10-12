Tiruchy DPC workers charging Rs 50 to unload a rice bag puts farmers in distress

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Going against the general directions of the State government to not charge fee for unloading rice bags at DPCs during procurement, workers at the centres in Tiruchy have been charging a fee of about Rs 35 to Rs 50 per bag, farmers here complain. According to N Veerasekaran, a farmer leader with the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh in Lalgudi, it is one among the many issues farmers face.

"Most times, DPC workers charge about Rs 50 to load a single rice bag of 40 kg, causing much distress to the farmers who are already burdened with other issues related to procurement. We would resort to protests if this continues," he said. Though authorities concerned have acknowledged the issue, Veerasekaran says, it is yet to be addressed.

"Such practices should be stopped at any cost. Many a time we raised the issue during several farmer meetings at the collector's office. Even then there seems to be no end to it," Veerasekaran further said, adding that a single farmer has to pay around Rs 2,000 for 50 rice bags. C Thangamani, a farmer from Koohur, Lalgudi, said, "The DPC workers complain to us of the meagre income they receive from the government. Hence, they say, they are forced to charge for unloading.

We, already distressed by the low profits we earn, on the other hand, are economically affected with such practices." T Mohan, another farmer, said, "I had to pay around Rs 14,000 for 350 bags that were loaded to the DPCs here. The workers charged me Rs 40 for each of the bags. Though every one - from the procurement officers to higher officials - are aware of the issue, no action has been taken so far against it."

M Balamurugan, the Regional Manager of TNCSC, Tiruchy, told TNIE, "We issued strict warnings to the workers concerned against such practices. The department, in no way, supports it. We will take immediate action based on the complaints received. If the practice still continues, they can very well approach the district TNCSC office."

