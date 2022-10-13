Home States Tamil Nadu

108 ambulances help deliver 1,487 babies in 14 years in Coimbatore

He also requested people in the rural regions to avail the service of the ambulance without any hesitation as the local PHCs may not have the required facilities.

Published: 13th October 2022 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

ambulance

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Debadatta Mullick, EPS)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The 108 ambulance service in Coimbatore district has assisted with the deliveries of over 1,400 babies in the last 14 years, including 639 deliveries inside the ambulance, said the program manager of the ambulance service in Coimbatore and Nilgiris district Selva Muthukumar. There are a total of 66 ‘108’ ambulances in the district, including four bike ambulances.

“Since 2008, when the 108 ambulance services, which are operated by GVK-EMRI, were launched in the State, it has been instrumental in helping with 1,487 baby deliveries in the district, including 639 deliveries which took place inside the ambulance,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE, 108 Ambulance service - Coimbatore South Manager Gokul Krishnan said that the ambulances have around 260 highly advanced equipment that can save the life of even a critical patient. He also requested people in the rural regions to avail the service of the ambulance without any hesitation as the local PHCs may not have the required facilities.

Official sources said pregnant women from rural regions should opt for the 108 ambulance service instead of going for high-risk self delivery in order to avoid complications, as the ambulance has been maintaining a success rate of 100% over from the past 14 years in transporting women to hospitals for delivery as well as in delivering newborn babies.


Past 3 years 

 Coimbatore District  FY 2020-21  2021-22  2022-23 (Upto August 2022)  Total
 Deliveries inside the ambulance  43  49   17  109
 Deliveries at other locations  88  131   45  264
 Total Deliveries   131  180   62  373

Overall - Past 14 years

 Coimbatore District  Total Count (2008-2022)
 Deliveries inside the ambulance  639
 Deliveries at other locations  848
 Total Deliveries  1,487
