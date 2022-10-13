Availing of free bus travel scheme at risk of forced disembarkation, say disabled commuters

Palanivel Rajan C By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: As many as 9.55 lakh disabled passengers and another 0.40 lakh who escorted them benefited from the State government’s free bus travel scheme in Tiruchy alone till October 5, 2022, the TNSTC stated recently. However, several disabled commuters availing of the scheme say they risk forced disembarkation en route, and fingers point to the “rude” and “ignorant” conductors. P Prabhu of Tiruchy, a physically disabled man whose work requires frequent travel in and around the city, says he has been stopped many a time by conductors from boarding a government bus over various reasons.

"Last month, when I took a bus to Madurai, the conductor asked me to change buses as he said it was a special bus that didn’t permit any free travel," he said. Adding to this, he has been stopped from boarding buses during festival time citing the rush.

Another problem mostly faced by such people with disabilities is the inability of availing of travel benefits for their co-passenger, Prabhu said. As per transport department norms, persons with disabilities (PwDs) are eligible for 75% concession in ticket fare in all types of buses, including point-to-point conductor-less services. Those persons with 40% disabilities and above, and their attendees are eligible for free travel in ordinary buses.

However, PwDs should always carry the Unique Disability ID card or the National Disability Identity Certificate to avail of free travel. A visually challenged S Maries of Udumalpet recounted an experience last week when he was travelling to Tiruchy from Palladam in Tiruppur district. Mentioning the details in the photocopy of the disability ID I have to hand over during inter-district travel as not being clear, the conductor rejected it, he said.

"Despite possessing an original copy of the ID, the photocopy was rejected, due to which I had to argue with the conductor throughout the journey," he added. Adding to the litany of woes is the buses not being disabled-friendly. A Senthil of Salem, who is visually challenged, said the lack of attention to ramps led him to slip and injure himself many a time.

"People walking with assistance find it difficult to board the buses. Ramps which enable such persons to board easily are missing in almost all buses,” he added. This, when Section 41 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 mandates that the government ensure access to all modes of transport that conform with design standards, including retrofitting, for persons with disabilities. M Kamaraj, a disabled activist, said conductors should be provided counselling to handle disabled people sensibly, and that they be made aware of their travel benefits.

"Only when conductors treat such people with basic humanity would the problems faced by the disabled be resolved," he added. When enquired of the lack of facilities for ease of access for the disabled in buses, TNSTC Managing Director SS Rajamohan said the current fleet of vehicles is too old for retrofitting. The new fleet of buses that are getting ready for use have disabled-friendly features, he added.

As for conductors’ alleged inhospitable attitude towards the disabled, Rajamohan said, “We have instructed the conductors regarding free travel and other things, but a few continue to act insensitively." Should they receive any complaints regarding such issues, departmental action would be taken, he added.

