Collision on Pamban Bridge: Guard Wall saves bus from falling into sea

The passengers of two buses had a close shave after the vehicles collided head-on, on Pamban bridge near Rameswaram, on Wednesday.

Published: 13th October 2022 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM:  The passengers of two buses had a close shave after the vehicles collided head-on, on Pamban bridge near Rameswaram, on Wednesday. The guard wall on the bridge prevented one of the buses from falling into the sea.

Multiple injuries were reported in the accident, including the driver of the omni bus. Police sources said a government bus was plying from Rameswaram and an Omni bus was en route the temple town.

“While the government bus came to a sudden halt on the road after the collision, the private Omni bus rammed the side wall of the bridge. A safety line was tied on one side of the Omni bus to rescue the passengers as it was in a dangerous position. A portion of the bridge wall was damaged in the incident,” added sources. The traffic on the Rameswaram NH was snarled for several hours until the police cleared one side of the road. Further inquiry is on.

