Mettur dam full for second time this year, flood warning issued

According to officials in Water Resources Department, the reservoir received inflow of 29,000 cusecs on Wednesday evening, and 28, 000 cusecs was released.

Published: 13th October 2022 03:47 AM

By Express News Service

SALEM:  Water level in the Mettur reservoir reached full capacity of 120 feet on Wednesday morning, thanks to incessant rain in Cauvery catchment areas. This is the second time since 16 July that water has reached full capacity.

According to officials in Water Resources Department, the reservoir received inflow of 29,000 cusecs on Wednesday evening, and 28, 000 cusecs was released. The volume is expected to go up further. “We have issued a flood warning and instructed authorities to intensify surveillance along the river banks, “ an official in the Water Resources Department said.

In Namakkal, low-lying areas of Rasapalayam village near Akkaraipatti were inundated. Sixty four people were rescued and accommodated in relief camp. 

Lightning strike kills man

Krishnagiri: A 46- year-old man died in a lightning strike near Denkanikottai in the wee hours of Wednesday. Police said E Sivappa , a daily wage earner in  of Ramachandram village, was sleeping in his home with his family when the lightning struck the house. He died on the spot while his wife escaped with injuries

