Home States Tamil Nadu

Residents of village to be acquired for Parandur airport plan stir on Monday 

Ekanapuram village is among the few whose entire history will be erased once land is acquired for the proposed airport in Parandur.

Published: 13th October 2022 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

The area where the proposed airport is to come up in Parandur | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Ekanapuram village is among the few whose entire history will be erased once land is acquired for the proposed airport in Parandur. The villagers say no minister or top official has visited them to understand their pain or assure them of compensation. On Monday, nearly 2,000 people, the majority from Ekanapuram village, plan to take out a protest march to the Secretariat. The State Assembly session too is scheduled to begin on Monday. The police are yet to grant permission for the rally.

The village, with a population of 2,500, is one of the largest among the 13 in the area. All its land is to be acquired for the airport. G Subramanian, secretary of Ekanapuram Village People and Farmers Welfare Board, blames the officials for not starting a dialogue with the villagers over the acquisition of their villages. “What will we do if our entire existence is threatened? Don’t we have the right to protest?” he asks.

While officials claim the villagers have refused talks with officials, such as the deputy collector, Collector Dr M Aarthi says Congress MLA K Selvaperunthagai will visit the village on Wednesday. The collector said the government is pained over the loss of the villagers but is helpless. “The government tried to at least save their homes but it was not possible. I understand the pain, but they should also understand that the site selection was done by putting in a lot of effort. With INS Rajali nearby and a no-fly zone over Kalpakkam, we are helpless. We are ready to offer the best solution to them,” she says.

Parandur panchayat president Balaraman says nearly 75% of people in the 13 villages have agreed to the compensation. In some villages, only farm land is affected, but in Ekanapuram, the entire village will be wiped out, he says.

Subramanian explains that the aim of the rally on Monday is to garner the attention of political parties. “Representatives from several parties, including PMK and NTK, met the villagers and discussed the issue. Some of them said they would take it up during the Assembly session,” he adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parandur airport
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp