Tamil Nadu: 164 pensioners fail to give life certificates in Tiruppur

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: More than 10 days has passed since the deadline for the annual registration (muster) process for government pensioners expired, but 164 beneficiaries are yet to submit their life certificates. The State government had announced September 30 as deadline for pensioners to register/renew registration.

According to official data, there are 12,408 people in Tiruppur receiving pension from State and Union government. The pensioners can register themselves directly by visiting the treasury office or E Seva centre or through Jeevan Praman mobile app. But, around 12,244 pensioners have completed yearly mustering.

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu All Department Pensioner Association (Tiruppur) treasurer K Meganathan said, “Every year, mustering is held between April and June. Due to the pandemic and lockdowns, the State government postponed the mustering for two years - 2020 and 2021. This year, they announced the mustering would be held from July 1. Pensioners never forgot the yearly mustering. We don’t know why so many people have not renewed .”

President of the association G Shanmugam said, “I was aware of the new mustering period and informed many pensioners. Many people who retired recently have used the Jeevan Praman mobile application. They considered this as an easy and safe method, without having to travel to the post office or e-Seva centre.”

According to data from district treasury department, around 9,608 pensioners have used the Jeevan Praman app. But, officials are clueless about the 164 pensioners who are yet to register/renew.

District Treasury Officer K Balasubramanian said, “The government published several advertisements and conducted awareness campaigns to remind pensioners. As a result, we were able to muster 12,244 pensioners. But we are clueless about the 164 pensioners. We will take help from revenue officials to trace them.”

TIRUPPUR: More than 10 days has passed since the deadline for the annual registration (muster) process for government pensioners expired, but 164 beneficiaries are yet to submit their life certificates. The State government had announced September 30 as deadline for pensioners to register/renew registration. According to official data, there are 12,408 people in Tiruppur receiving pension from State and Union government. The pensioners can register themselves directly by visiting the treasury office or E Seva centre or through Jeevan Praman mobile app. But, around 12,244 pensioners have completed yearly mustering. Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu All Department Pensioner Association (Tiruppur) treasurer K Meganathan said, “Every year, mustering is held between April and June. Due to the pandemic and lockdowns, the State government postponed the mustering for two years - 2020 and 2021. This year, they announced the mustering would be held from July 1. Pensioners never forgot the yearly mustering. We don’t know why so many people have not renewed .” President of the association G Shanmugam said, “I was aware of the new mustering period and informed many pensioners. Many people who retired recently have used the Jeevan Praman mobile application. They considered this as an easy and safe method, without having to travel to the post office or e-Seva centre.” According to data from district treasury department, around 9,608 pensioners have used the Jeevan Praman app. But, officials are clueless about the 164 pensioners who are yet to register/renew. District Treasury Officer K Balasubramanian said, “The government published several advertisements and conducted awareness campaigns to remind pensioners. As a result, we were able to muster 12,244 pensioners. But we are clueless about the 164 pensioners. We will take help from revenue officials to trace them.”