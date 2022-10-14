Don’t want sycophancy, PTR tells DMK cadre

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Wednesday told DMK cadre he would not want anyone to suck up to him (jalra) as he is a big man (periyamanithan) by nature. Speaking at a party meeting at MADITSSIA in Madurai, PTR said he would not force any cadre to avoid meeting or inviting any person (functionary), he also would not insist that party workers demonstrate their loyalty to him by using his name or picture.

In a separate event at a government-aided school, PTR recalled that he had taken part in a free bicycle distribution event at the school during his tenure as MLA in February 2020. The previous State government, though it was before Covid crisis, gave bicycles to students only in February while the DMK has made sure that bicycles reach students in October itself. This showed the effective administration and financial management of the DMK government, PTR said.

In another event held in Madurai, the finance minister said proper implementation of schemes meant to improve mental and physical health of pregnant women, maintenance of medical institutions for effective treatment, and good education were important for a country.

PTR said he had not taken part in the GST Council meeting held for the first time after Covid last year as the invitation was received late and other reasons. A few called him ‘valaikappu’ (baby shower) minister for that but he was happy to be called ‘valaikappu’ minister as he cared for pregnant women.

