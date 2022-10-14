Police launch ‘street library’ campaign in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan on Thursday launched Veethithorum Noolagam (library in every street) programme which aims at encouraging reading habit among youth. This is part of police department’s efforts to improve rapport with public. The campaign was launched at 30 places in the city with support from GRG Trust, an NGO run by GRG institutions.

Addressing media persons, Balakrishnan said the libraries will come up in locations where youngsters do not have easy access to books. “The libraries will have books on morals, science, comics and entertainment which will keep youngsters engaged and wean them away from crime. Theme for the initiative is ‘Access to Book’. As a pilot launch, we started a library at Earimedu at Puliyakulam in August.

Now we have expanded to Kuniyamuthur, Asath Nagar, Karumbukadai, Kannappanagar and Ganapathi.”

He added that a member of the public would be designated as in-charge to administer the libraries. “Inspector of Police of the area would monitor the initiative. Anyone from the age of 6 years to 18 years can become a member and get a book,” he said. Nandini Rangaswamy, Founder Trustee of GRG Trust said they will expand the programme to 50 locations soon.

