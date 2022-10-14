Home States Tamil Nadu

Tension in TN's Cuddalore after MGR statue found vandalised

The full-sized cement statue was inside a grilled enclosure but the front gate of the grill was opened for cleaning the statue ahead of the AIADMK foundation day celebrations on October 17.

Published: 14th October 2022

In this file image, a fan poses for a selfie standing beside a statue of MGR. The former CM still remains popular among fans and political cadre in the State.

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu after angry AIADMK workers conducted a protest march as a life-size statue of its founder and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran (MGR) was found vandalised on Friday morning.

Bhuvanagiri MLA and senior leader of the AIADMK, Arunamozhithevan led a protest march in front of the Maruthathur police station. The left hand of the cement statue was found broken.

It is to be noted that the Late M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) was a matinee idol and Tamil Nadu's superstar. He was part of the DMK founded by C.N. Annadurai, and later following differences of opinion with Karunanidhi and other leaders, MGR quit the DMK and floated the AIADMK on October 17, 1972. He went on to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and is highly popular even now in the state.

MGR after splitting the DMK and forming the AIADMK in 1972 went on to become the Chief Minister in 1977 and continued in the position till his death on December 24, 1987, except for a period of four months when his government was overthrown by the Central government. He bounced back to power in 1980 and 1984 and continued till his passing away after a prolonged kidney ailment.

MGR was the first film star to don the mantle of Chief Minister in the country.

