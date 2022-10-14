Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Engineering Admissions: 18,521 allotted seats in second round

This year almost 59.56% of candidates have been allotted seats in the general category in the second round while last year 65.95% of candidates were allotted seats. 

Published: 14th October 2022 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Education, admission

(Express Illustrations)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In the second round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling which was held between September 25 and October 13, 18,521 students from the general category have been provisionally allotted seats out of the 31,095 eligible candidates, which is almost 5% less than last year.
This year almost 59.56% of candidates have been allotted seats in the general category in the second round while last year 65.95% of candidates were allotted seats. 

In the second round, out of the 31,095 eligible candidates, only 24,430 filled the choices. According to experts, there is a decline in the figures as students are preferring colleges after examining the infrastructure, campus placements and skill development programmes of colleges. The average-performing colleges are struggling to fill the seats, they said.

“Out of the 446 engineering colleges, at least 323 colleges couldn’t even fill 10% of their seats after two rounds of counselling. Of these 323 colleges, at least seven are constituent colleges of the state-run Anna University,” said career consultant Jayprakash Gandhi.

In the 7.5% reservation category, 1,426 candidates have been allotted seats.  After the second round, only 19.92% of the seats have been filled. The total number of seats available for academic counselling is 1,39,251 in 446 engineering colleges while so far only 27,740 seats have filled up.

As expected in the second round also, the majority of the students opted for computer science and IT-related courses and circuit branches. Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) officials said from Thursday the choice for the third round of counselling started. “At least 49,134 candidates are eligible to participate in the third round. The candidates can fill in their choices between October 13 to October 15,” said T Purushothaman, Secretary of TNEA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions TNEA
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp