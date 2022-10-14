We believe in judiciary, say Chidambaram Nataraja Temple Podhu Dikshithars

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Chidambaram Nataraja Temple Podhu Dikshithars on Thursday said they believed in Lord Nataraja and the judiciary and would face legally any hurdle that the HR&CE department created.

At a presser in Chidambaram, Podhu Dikshithars secretary CSS Hemasabesa and lawyer G Chandrasekhar said: “HR&CE department issued an order allowing darshan from the Kanaga Sabhai. It’s illegal and we have sent a letter stating that it’s against court order. But, they are yet to reply.” No devotee complained of any obstacle during darshan, Chandrasekhar said.

“Since February, some organisations are spreading fake news about the temple, and the HR&CE department is sending letters to us, seeking explanation. The department also leaked these letters to the media to disparage dikshithars,” he alleged.

“Through news, we came to know that a committee was formed to monitor darshan from Kanaga Sabhai, though we haven’t created any problem to the devotees.” HR&CE department did this to create troubles for dikshithars, he added. “ They know they can’t take control of the temple, but they continue to create troubles for dikshithars.” HR&CE department did not respond to calls by TNIE.

