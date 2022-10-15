400-year-old stone inscription on temple renovation uncovered in Sivaganga

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: A team of archaeologists has uncovered a 400-year-old stone inscription about the renovation of a temple at Nagarampatti village in Sivaganga district. Upon information from Meenatchi Sundaram, a local resident, about the inscription found on a damaged wall at an ancient Shiva temple, Sivaganga Tholnadai Kuzhu founder K Kalirasa and his team reached Nagarampatti and held an inspection.

Addressing media persons, Kalirasa said, "The inscription seems to be dating back to the 15th-16th Century CE. Some words are not legible. A sentence meaning 'Kathavangudi Vaakkiya Nallur Nayanar built an Agatheesvaramudaiya Nayanar temple' was written thrice on the stone. The inscription explains that the temple was named 'Nayanar Agatheesvaramudaiya' and 'Devi Thirumakaama Kottathu Nachiyar' and some land was allocated for renovating it."

In a separate finding, an ancient copper plate reportedly dating back to the 16th Century CE was found at Palani in Dindigul. Sathyan, a resident of Palani has inherited it from his ancestors. He contacted archaeologist Narayanamurthy for understanding more about the plate and an inspection ensued. During a press meeting, Narayanamurthy said the copper plate was created in the 11th regnal year of Venkatta Raya II of the Vijayanagara Dynasty, which corresponds to 1,597 CE. "The copper plate has poems on Lord Murugan and praises of Vijayanagara kings," he added.

