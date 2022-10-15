Home States Tamil Nadu

Order reserved in YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar contempt case

The court issued notice to social media platforms namely Twitter, Facebook and YouTube for taking down the content.

YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has reserved its order in a suo-motu contempt case initiated against YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar for allegedly making disparaging remarks against the judiciary.

The Madurai Bench previously sentenced Shankar to simple imprisonment of six months, and directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to ensure that the offensive interviews and articles of Shankar are taken down forthwith. The court issued notice to social media platforms namely Twitter, Facebook and YouTube for taking down the content.

During the case hearing on Friday, the Special Bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi questioned the procedures of social media platforms regarding defamatory content. The advocates appearing for the three social media platforms said pre-censorship was impossible and the content would be removed only based on court direction or government orders. Later, the court reserved its orders.

TAGS
Savukku Shankar Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
