Rain lashes Erode district in TN, 108 people moved to shelters

By Express News Service

ERODE: Water entered several houses in Bhavani, Kodumudi and Anthiyur following heavy rain on Friday. Over 100 people were rescued from low lying areas and accommodated in relief centres.

According to District Disaster Management, Erode recorded an average rainfall of 39.04 mm on Friday morning. Heavy rain caused flooding in Bhavani, Kodumudi and Anthiyur.

Twenty houses in Old Colony in Thottipalayam in Bhavani were inundated. The Andikulam pond became full and surplus water flowed out, inundating several houses in Kadayampatti. The Thamaraikuttai pond in Bhavani municipality also overflowed.

In Anthiyur, the periya eri became full and excess water is flowing out. Traffic on the Bhavani - Anthiyur road was affected at Annamaduvu because of inundation. Surplus water from Vellithirupur submerged crop in nearby agricultural lands. The cause-ways on Metalwadi Road and Bhimraj Nagar Road near Thalavadi were flooded throwing traffic out of order.“108 people were rescued and sheltered in camps in Kodumudi and Anthiyur.

Of this 76 people were rescued in Anthiyur. Officials inspected the areas and provided assistance to affected people. Also, we are constantly monitoring water level to the Cauvery,” an official in the District Disaster Management ream said in Erode.

Namakkal district recorded an average rainfall of 9.95 mm on Friday morning. A total of 119.4 mm of rainfall has been recorded across the district. Collector Shreya P Singh inspected Kumarapalayam where inundation was reported.

ERODE: Water entered several houses in Bhavani, Kodumudi and Anthiyur following heavy rain on Friday. Over 100 people were rescued from low lying areas and accommodated in relief centres. According to District Disaster Management, Erode recorded an average rainfall of 39.04 mm on Friday morning. Heavy rain caused flooding in Bhavani, Kodumudi and Anthiyur. Twenty houses in Old Colony in Thottipalayam in Bhavani were inundated. The Andikulam pond became full and surplus water flowed out, inundating several houses in Kadayampatti. The Thamaraikuttai pond in Bhavani municipality also overflowed. In Anthiyur, the periya eri became full and excess water is flowing out. Traffic on the Bhavani - Anthiyur road was affected at Annamaduvu because of inundation. Surplus water from Vellithirupur submerged crop in nearby agricultural lands. The cause-ways on Metalwadi Road and Bhimraj Nagar Road near Thalavadi were flooded throwing traffic out of order.“108 people were rescued and sheltered in camps in Kodumudi and Anthiyur. Of this 76 people were rescued in Anthiyur. Officials inspected the areas and provided assistance to affected people. Also, we are constantly monitoring water level to the Cauvery,” an official in the District Disaster Management ream said in Erode. Namakkal district recorded an average rainfall of 9.95 mm on Friday morning. A total of 119.4 mm of rainfall has been recorded across the district. Collector Shreya P Singh inspected Kumarapalayam where inundation was reported.