As promised classroom yet to be built, kids take classes from library in TN's Perambalur

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: It has been a harrowing wait of close to two years for students of the Panchayat Union Primary School at Velluvadi in the district as their institution, which was demolished two years ago citing rainwater seepage into the classrooms, is yet to be rebuilt. A majority of the 101 students in Classes 1-5 are forced to attend classes from the village library and the school office room since.

While the district administration during the demolition of the two-storeyed building that served as the Panchayat Union Primary School in January 2021 promised to construct a new building, no step has so far been taken towards it, complain parents.

As a result, students have been pursuing classes out of the village library and school office for close to two years. Sometimes they take classes out in the open, and in a tiled roof building on the campus premises. With the onset of monsoon around the corner, students are forced to forego outdoor classes and go back to studying in a cramped environment, say parents.

While parents and teachers mention the issue as having been taken up with the Vepanthattai BDO, Collectorate and the education department, no action has been taken so far, they rue. T Subramanian, a resident of Velluvadi said, “My son is pursuing Class 2 here. The dilapidated building aside, monkeys damaged the tiles of the building left on the premises.

Due to this, rainwater seeps into the classrooms. Some classes are held in the library and in the office room. The library is already poorly maintained. As for the office, there is not enough space for students to sit inside. Frequent rain spells affect their education.”

Another parent, N Venkatesh, said, “We have placed several requests for a new building but there has been no response. The school also lacks basic amenities, including toilet and water supply.”

When contacted, Veppanthattai BDO S Selvamaniyan told The New Indian Express, “I have not received any petition for a new school building. I will inspect the place and take action.”

PERAMBALUR: It has been a harrowing wait of close to two years for students of the Panchayat Union Primary School at Velluvadi in the district as their institution, which was demolished two years ago citing rainwater seepage into the classrooms, is yet to be rebuilt. A majority of the 101 students in Classes 1-5 are forced to attend classes from the village library and the school office room since. While the district administration during the demolition of the two-storeyed building that served as the Panchayat Union Primary School in January 2021 promised to construct a new building, no step has so far been taken towards it, complain parents. As a result, students have been pursuing classes out of the village library and school office for close to two years. Sometimes they take classes out in the open, and in a tiled roof building on the campus premises. With the onset of monsoon around the corner, students are forced to forego outdoor classes and go back to studying in a cramped environment, say parents. While parents and teachers mention the issue as having been taken up with the Vepanthattai BDO, Collectorate and the education department, no action has been taken so far, they rue. T Subramanian, a resident of Velluvadi said, “My son is pursuing Class 2 here. The dilapidated building aside, monkeys damaged the tiles of the building left on the premises. Due to this, rainwater seeps into the classrooms. Some classes are held in the library and in the office room. The library is already poorly maintained. As for the office, there is not enough space for students to sit inside. Frequent rain spells affect their education.” Another parent, N Venkatesh, said, “We have placed several requests for a new building but there has been no response. The school also lacks basic amenities, including toilet and water supply.” When contacted, Veppanthattai BDO S Selvamaniyan told The New Indian Express, “I have not received any petition for a new school building. I will inspect the place and take action.”