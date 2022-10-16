Build primary schools in three Erode villages: TN Tribal People’s Association

By Express News Service

ERODE: Tamil Nadu Tribal People’s Association has requested the State government to construct regular primary schools in Agnibavi, Thottakombai and Vilangombai villages in Anthiyur taluk in Erode.VP Gunasekaran, president of the association, said, “Many villages in Anthiyur taluk are hilly regions. After closure of NCLP schools, which functioned under the Ministry of Labour and Employment in Agnibavi, Thottakombai and VIlangombai, 75 students from these three villages are facing issues in their education.

While all 25 students from Agnibavi have gone back to either work in sugarcane farms or to graze cattle, children from Thottakombai and Vilangombai have to walk for over 5 km to reach the nearest schools in their respective areas. If a regular primary school is built in the area, these children can go back to school. The Tribal Welfare Department should take steps to construct primary schools in these three villages without any delay.”

Radhakrishnan, Project director of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan said, “After the closure of NCLP Schools, steps were taken to enrol the children studying there in alternative schools. However, they have expressed the need for primary schools in their own villages and we will take it into consideration.”

Official from the Tribal Welfare Department in Erode said, “Steps are being taken to set up primary schools in Thottakombai and Vlankombai villages and a study has been ordered to construct a primary school at Agnibavi.”

