Home States Tamil Nadu

Build primary schools in three Erode villages: TN Tribal People’s Association

Tamil Nadu Tribal People’s Association has requested the State government to construct regular primary schools in Agnibavi, Thottakombai and Vilangombai villages in Anthiyur taluk in Erode.

Published: 16th October 2022 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

classroom-desks-schools-students

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ERODE: Tamil Nadu Tribal People’s Association has requested the State government to construct regular primary schools in Agnibavi, Thottakombai and Vilangombai villages in Anthiyur taluk in Erode.VP Gunasekaran, president of the association, said, “Many villages in Anthiyur taluk are hilly regions. After closure of NCLP schools, which functioned under the Ministry of Labour and Employment in Agnibavi, Thottakombai and VIlangombai, 75 students from these three villages are facing issues in their education.

While all 25 students from Agnibavi have gone back to either work in sugarcane farms or to graze cattle, children from Thottakombai and Vilangombai have to walk for over 5 km to reach the nearest schools in their respective areas. If a regular primary school is built in the area, these children can go back to school. The Tribal Welfare Department should take steps to construct primary schools in these three villages without any delay.”

Radhakrishnan, Project director of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan said, “After the closure of NCLP Schools, steps were taken to enrol the children studying there in alternative schools. However, they have expressed the need for primary schools in their own villages and we will take it into consideration.”

Official from the Tribal Welfare Department in Erode said, “Steps are being taken to set up primary schools in Thottakombai and Vlankombai villages and a study has been ordered to construct a primary school at Agnibavi.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tribal People’s Association
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp