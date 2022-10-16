Call to open up space sector to entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Instead of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) being only the integrator of the entire space ecosystem, the space sector must be taken forward by entrepreneurs and space businesses, said Rajeev Jyoti, scientist and director (technical), Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), during the inauguration ceremony of a space technology conclave at IIT Madras on Saturday.

Jyoti said the global space sector, in the next 10 years, is shifting from geo-satellites towards the constellation of small satellites, and space entrepreneurs and space businesses will play a crucial role.

“While technology and innovation are the main things for any business, space or otherwise, we need innovation and finance as well, among other things. The model of ISRO being only the integrator of the entire space ecosystem has to be changed,” said Jyoti. He added that there are estimates that 10,000 satellites are likely to be launched in the near future and the global space sector has started talking about space exploration, including space tourism.

He also focussed on the production of components required for the space sector indigenously. “Nearly 40% of components are procured outside the country. We need to maintain the supply chain of space systems with the partnership of all stakeholders. Academia also has to connect with the industry,” added Jyoti.

Chief guest Mylswamy Annadurai, scientist and vice president, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, said, “There is an urgent need among like-minded countries to have a holistic space policy that encourages international collaboration.”An outcome of the conclave will be establishing the ‘Association of Space Entrepreneurs in the Indo-Pacific’ (ASEIP).

