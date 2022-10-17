Apollo launches cancer support group

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Proton Cancer Centre has launched a comprehensive health initiative-Apollo Breast Cancer Diaries, a support group for breast cancer. The initiative focuses on providing patients with psychological support by connecting them with cancer survivors.

The initiative was inaugurated and flagged off by P Geetha Jeevan, Minister of Social Welfare and Women's Empowerment in the presence of Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals and others along with Claire Young, Breast Cancer Champion from the UK.

Geetha Jeevan said, Apollo Breast Cancer Diaries', by Apollo Proton Cancer Centre is focused on supporting the mental health of breast cancer patients struggling to come to terms with the complications and stigmas associated with it.

This initiative will help patients change their perception and strategy to cope with the fight against breast cancer. While fighting cancer, balancing emotions and distress comes at the cost of sacrificing physical & mental health. Apollo’s new initiative will give patients the hope and care they deserve to prioritise their health and well-being over everything in their lives.

