Home States Tamil Nadu

Apollo launches cancer support group

Apollo Proton Cancer Centre has launched a comprehensive health initiative-Apollo Breast Cancer Diaries, a support group for breast cancer.

Published: 17th October 2022 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, at the Apollo Breast Cancer Diaries in Chennai. Minister Geetha Jeevan and others were present | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Apollo Proton Cancer Centre has launched a comprehensive health initiative-Apollo Breast Cancer Diaries, a support group for breast cancer. The initiative focuses on providing patients with psychological support by connecting them with cancer survivors.

The initiative was inaugurated and flagged off by P Geetha Jeevan, Minister of Social Welfare and Women's Empowerment in the presence of Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals and others along with Claire Young, Breast Cancer Champion from the UK.

Geetha Jeevan said, Apollo Breast Cancer Diaries', by Apollo Proton Cancer Centre is focused on supporting the mental health of breast cancer patients struggling to come to terms with the complications and stigmas associated with it.

This initiative will help patients change their perception and strategy to cope with the fight against breast cancer. While fighting cancer, balancing emotions and distress comes at the cost of sacrificing physical & mental health. Apollo’s new initiative will give patients the hope and care they deserve to prioritise their health and well-being over everything in their lives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cancer group Apollo
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp