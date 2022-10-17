Home States Tamil Nadu

Mettur discharge reaches 1.95 lakh cusecs, 1,000 people shifted

Low-lying areas along Cauvery in Bhavani, Erode and Kodumudi taluks inundated

Published: 17th October 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Excess water released from Mettur Dam into Cauvery river | Express

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE:  Over 1,100 people were evacuated from the banks of Cauvery river in Erode and Namakkal districts and moved to relief camps as a precautionary measure on Sunday following increase in the volume of water discharged from the Mettur dam on Sunday.

The inflow to the dam was 1.95 lakh cusecs on Sunday evening, against the 11,000 cusecs last week. With water level already reaching the full reservoir level of 120 feet, the whole inflow is being discharged into the Cauvery river. Thus resulted in water entering several houses in Erode district. 

“Low lying areas along the river in Bhavani, Erode and Kodumudi taluk are flooded in Erode district. As a precautionary measure, 510 people have been shifted to camps and are provided food and medical aid.” said the District Disaster Management officials.

Around 600 people living in low-lying areas of Kumarapalayam and Pallipalayam in Namakkal were moved to camps. Tourism Minister Mathivendan, and District Collector Shreya P Singh visited them and distributed assistance. Meanwhile, water level in the Lower Bhavani Dam in Erode is nearing its full capacity of 102 feet. 

“On Sunday, the level was 101.75 feet. We expect the dam level to touch 102 feet on Monday and surplus water would be released into the river. The public has been warned to stay safe.” said WRD officials. 
Water level in Hogenakkal reached 1.85 lakh cusecs on Sunday. Due to this, flood alert was issued by the district administration to people living on the banks of the Cauvery. Data from show 385.8 mm of rainfall was recorded in Erode till Sunday morning.

(With inputs from Dharmapuri)
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp