Permission sought for AIIMS in Kovai: Health Minister Ma Subramanian

A request was made to the Centre to establish an AIIMS in Coimbatore, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday. 

Published: 17th October 2022 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 05:15 AM

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspects a government drug warehouse in Salem on Sunday | V Sakthi

By Express News Service

SALEM:  A request was made to the Centre to establish an AIIMS in Coimbatore, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday. “Permission was sought from the Centre to start medical colleges at six more places in TN. Further, a request was made to the Centre to set up an AIIMS hospital in Coimbatore. It said it will consider the request. We demanded that work on Madurai AIIMS be expedited,” he elaborated while addressing media after inspecting TNMSC warehouse in Salem. 

Further, he refuted charges of drugs shortage in government hospitals, levelled by AIDMK leader Edappadi  K Palaniswami. “Leader of Opposition Palaniswami on Saturday issued a statement claiming that several life-saving medicines are not in stock at the Salem GH and patients are being told to procure them from outside. As far as Salem is concerned, medicines are in sufficient quantity.”

 He added, “The government led by Stalin is transparent. If any political leader has any doubt regarding drug stock, he can visit hospitals and inspect the stock. Palaniswami has levelled the accusation based on hearsay.” 

