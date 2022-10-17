Home States Tamil Nadu

Temporary staff sacked for filling in for librarians 

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Directorate of Public Libraries has started terminating temporary computer operators and assistants in full-time branch libraries across the State as regular librarians were skirting their duties. The workers appealed to officers to revoke the decision saying it would affect their livelihood. Around 25 temporary employees would be affected by the decision in Coimbatore alone.

A senior library department officer said, “There are more than 1,000 full-time branch libraries in the State. Apart from regular librarians, computer operators, and assistants are working in these libraries on a consolidated pay of Rs 15,000 per month. Last month, we received instructions from higher officials to terminate services. “

He added, “During inspections, we found out that regular librarians handed over responsibilities to part -timers and left for personal work after registering attendance,” he said. Further, he said there is a fund crisis in the library department. K Muthu, who worked in the Udumalpet branch library in Tiruppur, said, “I worked as a computer operator for the last six years. A month ago, officers terminated my services.”   

K Leninbarathi, president of the Udumalpet Library Circle, said, “The local body should allocate 10% of tax revenue to libraries. If there is need, the directorate of public libraries can appoint staff using this fund. But local bodies refuse to give funds to the libraries. The staff who were terminated from the job should be accommodated.” 

Director of Public Libraries (full-time in charge) K Elambahavath said, “We assessed the library activities across TN. Based on it, we removed temporary staff in the libraries where there is no need.”

