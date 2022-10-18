Home States Tamil Nadu

Boats, relief camps, reinforcement: Mayiladuthurai gears up to tackle Kollidam flood

"We are taking the steps needed to tackle risk. Reinforcement team to arrest breaches in vulnerable spots are on standby.

Published: 18th October 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

District Collector R Lalitha assessing vessels kept ready on Monday for evacuating residents | Express

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: "With possibilities of flooding looming large in several villages of the district, the administration here is preparing for evacuation and relief measures," District Collector R Lalitha said on Monday. The water released to the Kollidam from Mettur dam is expected to cross over 1.25 lakh cusecs by Tuesday, and the administration is taking all precautions necessary to avoid an extreme flood-like situation, sources said.

R Lalitha, after inspecting temporary reinforcement structures put up along the banks of the Kollidam in Alakkudi village in Kollidam block, told reporters of a possible surge of over 1,80,000 cusecs in the coming days. "We are taking the steps needed to tackle risk. Reinforcement team to arrest breaches in vulnerable spots are on standby.

Evacuation boats and relief camps are also ready." According to officials, around 460 units of sand could be deposited in around 13 vulnerable spots to reduce the effect of flooding, and around 25,000 units of sand are kept as backup. Around seven relief camps have been set up in the district, with teams from the police, fire services and state disaster response force gearing up for possible rescue missions.

With the support of the fisheries department, vessels like motorised FRP boats and inflatable boats have been deployed in case of an emergency. As flooding has turned out to be a perennial phenomenon in the district, residents urged the authorities concerned for permanent storm shelters, with those residing in extremely vulnerable areas demanding for permanent relocation.

"We have had sent proposals for storm shelters in at least two areas and another proposal for strengthening the banks of the Kollidam. We are also working towards permanently relocating residents of vulnerable areas, "R Lalitha said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayiladuthurai Kollidam Mettur dam
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp