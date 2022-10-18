Boats, relief camps, reinforcement: Mayiladuthurai gears up to tackle Kollidam flood

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: "With possibilities of flooding looming large in several villages of the district, the administration here is preparing for evacuation and relief measures," District Collector R Lalitha said on Monday. The water released to the Kollidam from Mettur dam is expected to cross over 1.25 lakh cusecs by Tuesday, and the administration is taking all precautions necessary to avoid an extreme flood-like situation, sources said.

R Lalitha, after inspecting temporary reinforcement structures put up along the banks of the Kollidam in Alakkudi village in Kollidam block, told reporters of a possible surge of over 1,80,000 cusecs in the coming days. "We are taking the steps needed to tackle risk. Reinforcement team to arrest breaches in vulnerable spots are on standby.

Evacuation boats and relief camps are also ready." According to officials, around 460 units of sand could be deposited in around 13 vulnerable spots to reduce the effect of flooding, and around 25,000 units of sand are kept as backup. Around seven relief camps have been set up in the district, with teams from the police, fire services and state disaster response force gearing up for possible rescue missions.

With the support of the fisheries department, vessels like motorised FRP boats and inflatable boats have been deployed in case of an emergency. As flooding has turned out to be a perennial phenomenon in the district, residents urged the authorities concerned for permanent storm shelters, with those residing in extremely vulnerable areas demanding for permanent relocation.

"We have had sent proposals for storm shelters in at least two areas and another proposal for strengthening the banks of the Kollidam. We are also working towards permanently relocating residents of vulnerable areas, "R Lalitha said.

