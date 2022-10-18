Home States Tamil Nadu

Delay in delivery of Aavin milk in Madurai

An Aavin parlour agent in Tallakulam said the milk packets were supplied to them two hours late, which made the delivery on time difficult.

Published: 18th October 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Aavin

Representational Image

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Aavin milk packets reached homes in the city over an hour late on Monday. "The packets are usually delivered before 6.30 am everyday, but on Monday it was not delivered till 7.30 am," said R Subalakshmi, a Madurai resident.

An Aavin parlour agent in Tallakulam said the milk packets were supplied to them two hours late, which made the delivery on time difficult. "Moreover, the parlour didn't get the one-litre milk packets due to the shortage on Sunday. Due to procurement issues going on in Aavin, the milk pocket supply would be in short supply till this Deepawali," he added.

Sources said Aavin's daily procurement is about 40,000 litres short. "Due to fluctuation in power supply and a malfunctioning in the milk pumping machine caused the delay in packaging of the milk packets. Private companies procure more milk by giving more money than Aavin, which leads to the shortage," they added.

General Manager of Madurai Aavin, TRD Shanthi, said action will be taken against the Bibikulam depot in-charge for allegedly arguing with the driver for delaying the milk supply. When asked about the overall delay in the city, she assured that milk packets will not be delayed hereafter. "We are getting only 1,67,000 litre out of 1,80,000 litre of milk from the primary cooperative level society. To balance the shortage, we are procuring milk from other unions to ensure smooth sale locally," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aavin Madurai
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp