Delay in delivery of Aavin milk in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Aavin milk packets reached homes in the city over an hour late on Monday. "The packets are usually delivered before 6.30 am everyday, but on Monday it was not delivered till 7.30 am," said R Subalakshmi, a Madurai resident.

An Aavin parlour agent in Tallakulam said the milk packets were supplied to them two hours late, which made the delivery on time difficult. "Moreover, the parlour didn't get the one-litre milk packets due to the shortage on Sunday. Due to procurement issues going on in Aavin, the milk pocket supply would be in short supply till this Deepawali," he added.



Sources said Aavin's daily procurement is about 40,000 litres short. "Due to fluctuation in power supply and a malfunctioning in the milk pumping machine caused the delay in packaging of the milk packets. Private companies procure more milk by giving more money than Aavin, which leads to the shortage," they added.

General Manager of Madurai Aavin, TRD Shanthi, said action will be taken against the Bibikulam depot in-charge for allegedly arguing with the driver for delaying the milk supply. When asked about the overall delay in the city, she assured that milk packets will not be delayed hereafter. "We are getting only 1,67,000 litre out of 1,80,000 litre of milk from the primary cooperative level society. To balance the shortage, we are procuring milk from other unions to ensure smooth sale locally," she said.

