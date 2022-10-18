Home States Tamil Nadu

OPS keeps seat in House, EPS and team skip session

OPS and the three MLAs occupied their regular seats while Leader of the Opposition EPS and the MLAs supporting him stayed away from the House.

Published: 18th October 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

OPS leaving Assembly after the first day of the winter session | P Jawahar

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite four representations from Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to replace O Panneerselvam (OPS) as deputy leader of the opposition with RB Udhayakumar and not give seats to OPS and the MLAs supporting him in the AIADMK row, status quo continued on Monday when the Winter Session of the State Assembly began.

OPS and the three MLAs occupied their regular seats while Leader of the Opposition EPS and the MLAs supporting him stayed away from the House. Under the present arrangement, EPS and OPS are to sit in the front row. 

In his letters to Speaker M Appavu (in pic), EPS had informed him of Udhayakumar’s election as deputy leader of the opposition and the “expulsion” of OPS and the three MLAs supporting him. “If the concerned MLAs seek an explanation in the House, I will clarify,” Appavu told reporters.

Only four MLAs are with OPS, says Jayakumar

Appavavu refused to answer queries about representations given by EPS and OPS . At the AIADMK headquarters, EPS went into a huddle. Asked whether they would boycott the rest of the session, an AIADMK MLA said, “We have been told to come to the AIADMK chamber in the Assembly complex on Tuesday morning.

We will be given instructions there.” Sources said except for EPS , other AIADMK members would raise the issue in the House. OPS took part in the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the House. The committee, which was reconstituted on June 17, 2021, has 17 members, including EPSEPSEPS and OPSPS. Its term has been extended till March 31, 2023.

EPS had requested the Speaker to recognise Udhayakumar as a member of this panel. The Speaker is expected to speak on this in the House on Tuesday when AIADMK MLAs raise the issue. OPS told reporters it is a positive sign that he has been recognised as the deputy leader of the opposition while D Jayakumar, a supporter of EPS , said the Speaker can act according to the number of MLAs.

“Only four MLAs are on the side of Panneerselvam. The remaining 62 have chosen Udhayakumar as their deputy leader. If the Speaker respects democratic norms, he must honour our request,” he added. Responding to a question, OPS said, “We are duty bound to safeguard the AIADMK rules, which were formed and protected by MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

MGR has laid a rule that even a grassroots-level worker can become the leader of this party. But now there is a threat to that rule. Efforts are on to change the rule to make it such that the party leader should be proposed by 10 district secretaries and seconded by 10 more district secretaries, besides they should have served as a headquarters office-bearer for five years. This is against the will of MGR.”

Key panel reports to be tabled today
Reports of the Arumughaswamy Commission and Aruna Jegadee-san Commission are to be tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday. The interim budget for 2022-23 will also be presented | P4

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami O Panneerselvam
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp