OPS keeps seat in House, EPS and team skip session

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite four representations from Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to replace O Panneerselvam (OPS) as deputy leader of the opposition with RB Udhayakumar and not give seats to OPS and the MLAs supporting him in the AIADMK row, status quo continued on Monday when the Winter Session of the State Assembly began.

OPS and the three MLAs occupied their regular seats while Leader of the Opposition EPS and the MLAs supporting him stayed away from the House. Under the present arrangement, EPS and OPS are to sit in the front row.

In his letters to Speaker M Appavu (in pic), EPS had informed him of Udhayakumar’s election as deputy leader of the opposition and the “expulsion” of OPS and the three MLAs supporting him. “If the concerned MLAs seek an explanation in the House, I will clarify,” Appavu told reporters.

Only four MLAs are with OPS, says Jayakumar

Appavavu refused to answer queries about representations given by EPS and OPS . At the AIADMK headquarters, EPS went into a huddle. Asked whether they would boycott the rest of the session, an AIADMK MLA said, “We have been told to come to the AIADMK chamber in the Assembly complex on Tuesday morning.

We will be given instructions there.” Sources said except for EPS , other AIADMK members would raise the issue in the House. OPS took part in the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the House. The committee, which was reconstituted on June 17, 2021, has 17 members, including EPSEPSEPS and OPSPS. Its term has been extended till March 31, 2023.

EPS had requested the Speaker to recognise Udhayakumar as a member of this panel. The Speaker is expected to speak on this in the House on Tuesday when AIADMK MLAs raise the issue. OPS told reporters it is a positive sign that he has been recognised as the deputy leader of the opposition while D Jayakumar, a supporter of EPS , said the Speaker can act according to the number of MLAs.

“Only four MLAs are on the side of Panneerselvam. The remaining 62 have chosen Udhayakumar as their deputy leader. If the Speaker respects democratic norms, he must honour our request,” he added. Responding to a question, OPS said, “We are duty bound to safeguard the AIADMK rules, which were formed and protected by MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

MGR has laid a rule that even a grassroots-level worker can become the leader of this party. But now there is a threat to that rule. Efforts are on to change the rule to make it such that the party leader should be proposed by 10 district secretaries and seconded by 10 more district secretaries, besides they should have served as a headquarters office-bearer for five years. This is against the will of MGR.”

Key panel reports to be tabled today

Reports of the Arumughaswamy Commission and Aruna Jegadee-san Commission are to be tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday. The interim budget for 2022-23 will also be presented | P4

CHENNAI: Despite four representations from Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to replace O Panneerselvam (OPS) as deputy leader of the opposition with RB Udhayakumar and not give seats to OPS and the MLAs supporting him in the AIADMK row, status quo continued on Monday when the Winter Session of the State Assembly began. OPS and the three MLAs occupied their regular seats while Leader of the Opposition EPS and the MLAs supporting him stayed away from the House. Under the present arrangement, EPS and OPS are to sit in the front row. In his letters to Speaker M Appavu (in pic), EPS had informed him of Udhayakumar’s election as deputy leader of the opposition and the “expulsion” of OPS and the three MLAs supporting him. “If the concerned MLAs seek an explanation in the House, I will clarify,” Appavu told reporters. Only four MLAs are with OPS, says Jayakumar Appavavu refused to answer queries about representations given by EPS and OPS . At the AIADMK headquarters, EPS went into a huddle. Asked whether they would boycott the rest of the session, an AIADMK MLA said, “We have been told to come to the AIADMK chamber in the Assembly complex on Tuesday morning. We will be given instructions there.” Sources said except for EPS , other AIADMK members would raise the issue in the House. OPS took part in the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the House. The committee, which was reconstituted on June 17, 2021, has 17 members, including EPSEPSEPS and OPSPS. Its term has been extended till March 31, 2023. EPS had requested the Speaker to recognise Udhayakumar as a member of this panel. The Speaker is expected to speak on this in the House on Tuesday when AIADMK MLAs raise the issue. OPS told reporters it is a positive sign that he has been recognised as the deputy leader of the opposition while D Jayakumar, a supporter of EPS , said the Speaker can act according to the number of MLAs. “Only four MLAs are on the side of Panneerselvam. The remaining 62 have chosen Udhayakumar as their deputy leader. If the Speaker respects democratic norms, he must honour our request,” he added. Responding to a question, OPS said, “We are duty bound to safeguard the AIADMK rules, which were formed and protected by MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. MGR has laid a rule that even a grassroots-level worker can become the leader of this party. But now there is a threat to that rule. Efforts are on to change the rule to make it such that the party leader should be proposed by 10 district secretaries and seconded by 10 more district secretaries, besides they should have served as a headquarters office-bearer for five years. This is against the will of MGR.” Key panel reports to be tabled today Reports of the Arumughaswamy Commission and Aruna Jegadee-san Commission are to be tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday. The interim budget for 2022-23 will also be presented | P4