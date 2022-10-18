Home States Tamil Nadu

Over 2K power connections changed to commercial category

Published: 18th October 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 05:49 AM

As electricity is the prime driver of State’s development, the government has attached high priority on the uninterrupted power supply.

(Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) has moved around 2,000 service connections in the district from domestic to commercial category. Consumers expressed shock at the development as they will henceforth will be charged Rs 8 per unit and alleged that they were not informed of the decision in advance.

As per revised tariff structure, domestic connections used to pump water to overhead tanks, power supply for lights in pathways, parking and staircasewould be converted to commercial tariff known as Domestic Common Supply.

A official in Tangedco said, “The purpose of converting domestic to commercial tariff is to avoid 100 free units to such connections which consume power for common purposes - pumping water and lighting.”

