Book reading is dying; Perambalur fest could revive it, say activists

PERAMBALUR: Gone are the days when people circled around a table to read or went picnicking with a satchel of books. Today, social media has taken over the world by storm, with both children and adults getting immersed in the digital cobweb.

A major book festival in Perambalur, which has been suspended for over four years now due to shortage of funds and the pandemic, should be revived to regain the lost interest in book reading - especially among children and students, activists here demanded.

The book fest's last edition (it was conducted seven times in total) was held here in 2018, and that was it. Though activists raised complaints and submitted a petition with the district collectorate demanding its revival, efforts are yet to be taken, the activists said. Quite recently did a book festival, held in both Ariyalur and Tiruchy after the pandemic-driven lockdowns, skim its way to success.

Following this, activities urged the authorities for a similar fest here as well. A 45-years-old member of the Makkal Panpattu Mandram told TNIE, "The book festival used to be regularly held here. We (Makkal Panpattu Mandram) used to collaborate with the district administration for it. However, it got suspended due to various reasons.

In fact, the State government had directed the district administration to hold the fest this year. Even then it is being delayed." "It should be a joined effort, with the district administration supporting us. Or else, the sales would go down. All its previous editions used to bring good sales," he added. R Rajendran, the town secretary of the Naam Tamilar Katchi, said,

"There would be healthy discourse between school and college students, with experts conducting seminars. It would be an opportunity to cultivate reading interest in students." Further, Rajendran said, "Not all villages have a library and not all books are available in the district."

Perambalur District Collector P Venkada Priya told TNIE, "A government building has been constructed at the festival venue. Therefore, we need to shift the venue. If the Makkal Panpattu Mandram finds another venue, we could take steps to organise it again."

