Home States Tamil Nadu

Book reading is dying; Perambalur fest could revive it, say activists

Quite recently did a book festival, held in both Ariyalur and Tiruchy after the pandemic-driven lockdowns, skim its way to success.

Published: 19th October 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Residents after recently filing a petition for a book fair, at the Collectorate in Perambalur | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Gone are the days when people circled around a table to read or went picnicking with a satchel of books. Today, social media has taken over the world by storm, with both children and adults getting immersed in the digital cobweb.

A major book festival in Perambalur, which has been suspended for over four years now due to shortage of funds and the pandemic, should be revived to regain the lost interest in book reading - especially among children and students, activists here demanded.

The book fest's last edition (it was conducted seven times in total) was held here in 2018, and that was it. Though activists raised complaints and submitted a petition with the district collectorate demanding its revival, efforts are yet to be taken, the activists said. Quite recently did a book festival, held in both Ariyalur and Tiruchy after the pandemic-driven lockdowns, skim its way to success.

Following this, activities urged the authorities for a similar fest here as well. A 45-years-old member of the Makkal Panpattu Mandram told TNIE, "The book festival used to be regularly held here. We (Makkal Panpattu Mandram) used to collaborate with the district administration for it. However, it got suspended due to various reasons.

In fact, the State government had directed the district administration to hold the fest this year. Even then it is being delayed." "It should be a joined effort, with the district administration supporting us. Or else, the sales would go down. All its previous editions used to bring good sales," he added. R Rajendran, the town secretary of the Naam Tamilar Katchi, said,

"There would be healthy discourse between school and college students, with experts conducting seminars. It would be an opportunity to cultivate reading interest in students." Further, Rajendran said, "Not all villages have a library and not all books are available in the district."

Perambalur District Collector P Venkada Priya told TNIE, "A government building has been constructed at the festival venue. Therefore, we need to shift the venue. If the Makkal Panpattu Mandram finds another venue, we could take steps to organise it again."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perambalur fest
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp