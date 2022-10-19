Home States Tamil Nadu

CB-CID nabs three in Arupukottai murder case, rules out custodial torture claims

The case was initially registered at Aruppukottai Town police station before being transferred to the CB-CID.

Published: 19th October 2022

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: CB-CID sleuths on Tuesday arrested three attendees of a private home in connection with the murder of Arupukottai-resident Thangapandi (32) and ruled out allegations of custodial torture by police in the case. Relatives of the deceased had claimed that police whisked away Thangapandi last month, and that he died following torture by the officials. The case was initially registered at Aruppukottai Town police station before being transferred to the CB-CID.

Further investigation revealed that local residents had caught Thangapandi for allegedly trespassing into a home and they handed him over to the police. "The suspect was of unsound mind and the police allowed his family to admit him to a private home. However, he continuously tried to escape and the home attenders found it difficult to control him.

They allegedly tied his hands and legs, and also stuffed clothes in his mouth. In the melee, he fell unconscious and died. We have found CCTV footage confirming this," police sources said. The arrested attenders have been identified as Vinothkumar of Sivakasi, Rajendrakumar (21) and Subramani (22) of Kalkuruchi.

