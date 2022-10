Deepawali Festival Special trains between Tambaram, Tirunelveli via Karaikudi

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In order to clear extra rush during Deepawali Festival, special trains will ply in Tambaram - Tirunelveli sector via Karaikudi and Aruppukottai. Train No 06021 Tambaram - Tirunelveli Junction Festival Special Fare will depart at 9 pm on 20th October 2022 (Thursday) and reach Tirunelveli Junction at 9 pm the next day. In the return direction, Train No 06022 Tirunelveli Junction - Chennai Egmore Festival Special Fare special will depart at 1 pm on 21st October 2022 (Friday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 3.20 am the next day.



These trains will halt at Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vridhachalam, Tiruchy, Pudukottai, Karaikudi, Sivagangai, Manamadurai, Aruppukottai, Virudhunagar, Sattur and Kovilpatti. Advance Reservation for the above Weekly special fare specials will open at 8 am from 19th October.

