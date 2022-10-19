Green Mission: 25 lakh saplings planted in TN 

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As many as 25 lakh saplings have been planted across the state so far under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission Deepak Srivastava, director of the mission, said on Tuesday.

The director has directed all District Forest Officers (DFO's) and representatives NGO etc to file status report on the status of the mission before November in www.greentnmission.com. Once the details are uploaded, officials of GTM will conduct field inspection.

The director's instructions came in the wake of targets prepared in the District Annual Action Plan by the DFO's not commensurating with the actual requirements for the mission.

"We have set a target of planting 2.5 crore seedlings for 2021-22 and 22-23 financial years and so far we have planted 25 lakh saplings. In 2023-24 we have set a target of planting 7.5 crore saplings and in 2024-25, it will be increased to 15 crore. From 2025-26 to 2031-32 we have fixed a target of planting sapling 25 crore each. Hence, for the next 10 years, we have set a target of planting 200 crore saplings outside the forest and also planting of 100 crore saplings inside the forest.

Out of 300 crore sapling, The number has been arrived as there is a chance for the loss of trees during natural calamity and failure," Srivastava said. However, forest range officers who are raising seedlings and taking steps for planting saplings alleged that they have been forced to spend from their pockets to raise seedlings as the State government has not released funds so far.

"We need Rs 18.50 for a small size plant bag and Rs 24.50 for a big size plant bag. Though we have sent estimates for the year 2022-23 we have not received the entire amount and we are spending our own money. It is impossible to achieve the target of planting of 2.8 crore saplings if the state government delays to release funds under the project," said a ranger on condition of anonymity

Another ranger said the State government did not give proper training to technical staff who have been deputed in the forest extension division office about uploading the details of seedlings and its estimates on GTM web portal that led to a delay in planting the saplings.

Responding to the rangers allegation Deepak Srivastava denied it and stated that they have been releasing funds and all the details avilable in the website.

