Kollidam block villages in Mayiladuthurai hit by flood for fifth time this year

Floodwater intruded into the streets of Nadhalpadugai, Mudhalaimeduthittu and Vellamanal in Kollidam block as early as Monday night, causing chaos.

Published: 19th October 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

People being shifted to safety in a motorised boat as Kollidam floodwater surrounds Nadhalpadugai at Kollidam block in Mayiladuthurai district | EXPRESS

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: With a surge in flow in the Kollidam following a discharge of over 2 lakh cusecs from the Mettur dam, villages near the river’s mouth in the district are hit by inundation, and for the fifth time this year. Floodwater intruded into the streets of Nadhalpadugai, Mudhalaimeduthittu and Vellamanal in Kollidam block as early as Monday night, causing chaos.

Residents moved to safety in motorised boats. Cultivation was not spared either, as horticultural crops cultivated by local farmers came under water. "We have cultivated flowers and vegetables. They have been inundated again and we are likely to incur losses. We request to speed up action for a permanent solution," said MKS Kumar, a farmer from Muthalaimeduthittu. Due to increased discharge, fields in villages like Kattur and Mahendrapalli have also been hit from the floodwater that entered through channels.

"Our paddy cultivation is staring at losses as the water did not recede. Our crops were just a month old," said 'Kollidam' Viswanathan, a farmer from Mahendrapalli. First responders, fire and rescue services, and State disaster response force personnel assisted the public to move to safety in boats. Those in low-lying areas and their cattle are being evacuated to relief camps.

Since July, villages in Kollidam block have witnessed flooding five times due to a surge in the Cauvery water release from Mettur dam and the subsequent release of surplus water into the Kollidam from the Upper Anaicut and Kallanai.

"Around 2 lakh cusecs were being discharged into Kollidam river as of Tuesday. There is a drop in the inflow in Mettur dam. It means there will be a drop in flow into the Kollidam as well. Water in the villages would stagnate for around four days before receding," said a senior PWD-WRO official.

Seven relief camps have been opened as on Tuesday. "We are preparing food on the spot as it is difficult to prepare food in a centralised kitchen and move them to villages. We are prepared to operate the camps for at least a week," said Sirkazhi Tahsildar G Senthil Kumar.

