Nagapattinam water scheme set to brim with Rs 1.7K crore upgrade

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Over the next 18 months, the Kollidam Combined Drinking Water Scheme will get a total makeover in Nagapattinam, as officials are all set upgrade it at a cost of Rs 1,752 crore. Through the scheme, which comes under the Jal Jeevan Mission, drinking water is supplied to several villages across the district. The scheme, officials said, was implemented around 20 years ago.

As per official statements, around Rs 359 crore and Rs 1,392 crore would be spent for water supply to urban and rural areas respectively. The upgradation project aims to repair the pipelines, which were laid around two decades ago, and the water supply, too, will be increased, sources said. The pipes, made of concrete, will be replaced by ductile iron pipes, officials said.

"We used to supply around 37 MLD for the district through the scheme. The population here increased over the years. Estimating the population increase and the water requirement for the next 30 years, we sent a proposal to the officials, and it got approved. So, we will be able to supply about 92 MLD soon," an official from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board said.

According to officials, 70 LPCD will be increased to 135 LPCD in Nagapattinam municipality, 70 LPCD to 90 LPCD in town panchayats and 40 LPCD to 55 LPCD in rural areas. The major beneficiaries of the scheme are the Nagapattinam municipality, four town panchayats in Thittacheri, Velankanni, Kilvelur, and Thalaignayiru and around 980 habitations in six blocks of Nagapattinam, Kilvelur, Keezhaliyur, Thirumarugal, Thalaignayiru and Vedaranyam.

Two wells used to supply water from Thanjavur district to Nagapattinam. The supply wells are set to be increased by nine. With the project, the water supply will increase three times to the current rate, and the officials expect its completion by March 2024.

"Soon, the water woes prevailing in Nagapattinam will be solved. Residents will not have to 'illegally' source water,' the official added. District Collector A Arun Thamburaj said, “We were facing issues while supplying water to all the residents. With the project, we would be able to overcome it. This will be an immense blessing for a saline district like ours."

