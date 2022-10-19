Palaniswami, supporters evicted from TN Assembly for creating ruckus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, were evicted en masse from the State Assembly after they continued to disrupt the proceedings of the House for more than 20 minutes, urging the Speaker to take up an issue.

The Speaker repeatedly said he would give time to the AIADMK once the question hour was over. But Palaniswami and his colleagues were on their feet insisting that the issue should be taken up immediately. At one point of time, they squatted in the well of the House. After many warnings, Speaker M Appavu ordered their eviction.

When the Speaker ruled that the AIADMK MLAs should not attend the rest of the session till Wednesday, the Leader of the House, Durai Murugan requested him to allow them to attend the session on Wednesday and the Speaker agreed.

Later, the AIADMK announced that Palaniswami would be leading a day’s token fast at Valluvarkottam along with his party MLAs condemning the ‘murder of democracy in the State Assembly. Talking to reporters, Palaniswami said 62 AIADMK MLAs had elected RB Udhayakumar as the Deputy Leader of the House and informed the Speaker about the decision two months ago. But no action has been taken so far. But the Speaker allowed Panneerselvam to continue as AIADMK deputy floor leader.

“Panneerselvam and his supporters have been expelled from the AIADMK. It seems the Speaker is acting on the suggestion of the DMK,” Palaniswami alleged. Explaining his side, the Speaker told the House that Palaniswami had requested him to recognise Udhayakumar as Deputy Leader of the Opposition replacing Panneerselvam and make Agri SS Krishnamurthy should be recognised for the post held by Manoj Pandian who has been expelled from the AIADMK.

“This issue is under my consideration. As per the rules, there is no post called Deputy Leader of the Opposition. Only the Leader of the Opposition is recognised. As such, there is no need for the Speaker to recognise someone as the Deputy Leader of the Opposition. Also, the members cannot insist the Speaker appoint someone as the member of the Business Advisory committee,” the Speaker said. He also charged that the AIADMK MLAs had come to the House with a view to disrupting the proceedings.

