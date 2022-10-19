Home States Tamil Nadu

Ready to face probe, never interfered with Amma's treatment: Sasikala

In a detailed statement, Sasikala charged that the Commission had exceeded the terms of reference laid by the government and had levelled allegations against her based on assumptions. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stoutly refuting the observations made against her in the Arumughaswamy Commission report, VK Sasikala, close aide of late J Jayalithaa, on Tuesday said, "I am ready to face any investigation. I never ever interfered with the treatment given to Amma (Jayalalithaa)."

"The report says after 2012, the relationship between Amma and I was not good. How can the Commission know this? What is the ulterior motive behind making such an absurd and false comment? I leave it to the people to understand for whose political benefit this allegation has been made," she added. Sasikala also said that such allegations were not new to her as she has been facing them ever since she joined hands with Jayalalithaa. 

"There is no doubt in the death of Amma. She recovered well after treatment and, unfortunately, she passed away. AIADMK cadre and people have understood this fact well," she added.

