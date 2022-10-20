12 Bills passed on final day of Winter Session

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 12 Bills were passed in the Assembly on the last day of the Winter Session on Wednesday. They were introduced by ministers KN Nehru, K Ponmudy, Thangam Thenarasu, S Regupathy, I Periyasamy, V Senthilbalaji, Ma Subramanian and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and passed unanimously.

Among the Bills were the TN District Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to appoint a special officer for Kadambur town panchayat in Thoothukudi district, a Bill to provide for the appropriation of certain further money out of the consolidated fund of the State for the financial year, and a Bill to amend the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003.

