Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin promises legal action over Thoothukudi firing

Several MLAs, during discussion on the Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission report on the 2018 firing, urged the government to take action against those responsible for the violence.

Published: 20th October 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of police firing during a massive rally taken out demanding the closure of Sterlite Copper plant in the port town of Thoothukudi. (File | EPS)

File photo of police firing during a massive rally taken out demanding the closure of Sterlite Copper plant in the port town of Thoothukudi. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Responding to the demand of House members that the State take action against those responsible for the Thoothukudi police firing, including former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, CM MK Stalin on Wednesday assured that legal action would be taken and the guilty would be punished.

Several MLAs, during discussion on the Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission report on the 2018 firing, urged the government to take action against those responsible for the violence. Stalin termed the firing a black mark in TN’s history and accused the then AIADMK-led government of failing handle the issue properly. He alleged the incident was an example of Palaniswami’s autocratic thinking and so many lives had been lost in due to the AIADMK regime’s arrogance. 

Stalin said departmental action is being taken against the then Thoothukudi collector and has been initiated against three revenue officials. Steps are being taken to initiate disciplinary action against Inspector General of Police (South), Tirunelveli range DIG, Thoothukudi district police superintendent, one ADSP, three inspectors, one sub-inspector and seven constables. One inspector and four constables involved in the violence were suspended.

He said `1 lakh was given to the people jailed during the protest and police cases against 38 people, who were not involved in the protest, were withdrawn. He said an additional solatium of `5 lakh would be provided to the kin of the 13 people killed in the firing.

No response from OPS
Meanwhile, a day after the tabling of the Arumughaswami commission report on late CM J Jayalalithaa’s death, embattled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam did not respond to its charges. His supporters R Vaithilingam, JCD Prabhakar and Manoj Pandian addressed reporters on Wednesday.

Asked why Panneerselvam and others who were at the helm of affairs while Jayalalithaa was ailing failed to take her abroad for treatment, Prabhakar said, “Panneerselvam suggested this to the then ministers C Vijayabaskar and SP Velumani. But the next day, a hospital representative said Jayalalithaa would be fine in a week.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thoothukudi firing MK Stalin Anti-Sterlite Protests Aruna Jagadeesan Commission
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp