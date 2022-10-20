Home States Tamil Nadu

Government teacher, HM work without salary due to officials' apathy

Published: 20th October 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representative purposes only

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Claiming that a teacher of the Government High School in Mela Shengottai is not getting his salary, the teachers of the school have urged the Chief Educational Officer to properly update the teachers' posts in the Integrated Financial and Human Resources Management System (IFHRMS).

The teachers said a science teacher who was deployed in their school in March is not being paid salary for the past seven months as his post and other details are not updated in IFHRMS. "As his repeated request to the District Educational Officer, Tenkasi, went unheard, our headmaster, Rajan, decided not to take his salary until the teacher, working under him, is paid. The HM is working without salary for the past two months," they said, adding the salary-related issue cropped up following the transfer of another teacher some three years ago.

"In 2018, the Joint Director (Paniyalar Thokuthi) transferred a woman social science teacher to our school from Thiruvannamalai, citing a 1970 G.O. When the officials updated her name with the treasury department, they wrongly entered her particulars as a science teacher. Now, the actual science teacher of our school, who was deployed in March this year, is not able to find a place in IFHRMS.

To insert the particulars of the recently-deployed science teacher and create a post for social science teacher in IFHRMS, the higher officials demanded the 1970 G.O., based on which the woman teacher was transferred. We heard there is no such G.O., and the 2018 transfer was illegal," said the teacher.
When contacted, Chief Educational Officer, M Kabeer, told TNIE he would take steps to resolve the salary issue of the school teacher.
 

