Nominate DSP to probe Class VII boy's death in Tenkasi: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Inspector General of Police (South Zone) to nominate an officer, not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to investigate the suspicious circumstances that led to Class VII student Seenu's death in Tenkasi on October 14.



Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup further directed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Tirunelveli region, to monitor the investigation. The judge however refused to order a re-postmortem of Seenu's body and advised his parents to receive the body from the hospital before Thursday morning, failing which, the police and district collector were instructed to give a decent burial to Seenu by Thursday evening.



Justice Kurup issued the directions while hearing a petition filed by Seenu's father S Arumugam seeking a re-postmortem of the body, and a CB-CID investigation into his son's death. Arumugam said they belonged to Scheduled Caste and the school authorities had subjected Seenu to severe caste discrimination. "My son was just 12 years old. He could not have managed to hang himself. He was murdered," Arumugam claimed.

