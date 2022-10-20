Home States Tamil Nadu

Nominate DSP to probe Class VII boy's death in Tenkasi: Madras HC

Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup further directed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Tirunelveli region, to monitor the investigation.

Published: 20th October 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Inspector General of Police (South Zone) to nominate an officer, not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to investigate the suspicious circumstances that led to Class VII student Seenu's death in Tenkasi on October 14.

Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup further directed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Tirunelveli region, to monitor the investigation. The judge however refused to order a re-postmortem of Seenu's body and advised his parents to receive the body from the hospital before Thursday morning, failing which, the police and district collector were instructed to give a decent burial to Seenu by Thursday evening.

Justice Kurup issued the directions while hearing a petition filed by Seenu's father S Arumugam seeking a re-postmortem of the body, and a CB-CID investigation into his son's death. Arumugam said they belonged to Scheduled Caste and the school authorities had subjected Seenu to severe caste discrimination. "My son was just 12 years old. He could not have managed to hang himself. He was murdered," Arumugam claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Tenkasi suicide Scheduled Caste caste discrimination
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp