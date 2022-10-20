Home States Tamil Nadu

Toddler's death: Either fence area around post office or shift facility, demand Kollidam residents

A Amaran of Sengalmedu allegedly slipped and fell into South Rajan channel while his mother was away at the post office nearby around noon on Monday.

Published: 20th October 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

South Rajan channel | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: In the wake of a two-year-old boy, who accompanied his mother to the post office, allegedly drowning in the South Rajan channel running next to it, demands have risen to install protective fencing along the public facility or to shift it.

A Amaran of Sengalmedu allegedly slipped and fell into South Rajan channel while his mother was away at the post office nearby around noon on Monday. The flow in the irrigation channel splitting from the Kollidam was high following the discharge of about 2 lakh cusecs into the river from Mettur dam early this week. The toddler’s body was recovered downstream of the channel, around two kilometres away from the post office, a few hours later.

The death sparked concerns on the safety of those public visiting the post office daily. V Viswanathan, a farmer representative from Kollidam block said, "Several people visit the post office every day for various purposes. There are chances for a repeat of the drowning incident as people having to visit the post office may bring their children along.

Either the post office must be moved to a safer locality or some protective fencing should run for a few hundred metres along the channel.” Meanwhile, revenue officials inspected the spot where the boy fell into the channel on Wednesday.

They suggested that some kind of protective structure preventing the public from falling into the channel be set up. While there is already a metal structure running along the channel for a few metres, the spacing in between is wide enough for children to easily fall through it.

When enquired, an official from the PWD-WRO, which maintains the South Rajan channel, said, “We do not have any plans for setting up protection fencing along the channel. We may, however, plan to do so in future."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp