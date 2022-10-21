Chinnar dam full, flood alert issued in Dharmapuri

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: With inflow rising substantially, water level in Chinnar dam reached full capacity of 50 ft on Wednesday. The district administration on Thursday issued a flood alert in the Chinnar basin as 28,000 cusecs was released from the dam. This resulted in flooding in some villages in Palacode. Key roads including the Panchapalli - Marandahalli road and Palacode - Denkanikottai road are flooded.

S Kannan, a farmer from Panchapalli, said, “A few minor lakes like Arul lake and Kuttur lake near H Chettihalli have reached their maximum capacity and the lake walls have collapsed. This has resulted in a sudden increase in the inflow. Because of the sudden water release, Panchapalli, Marandahalli, Samanur, Athimutlu and other areas sustained minor flooding and electricity was also temporarily shut down.”

Another resident, R Manoharan from Marandahalli said, “The Chinnar dam had already reached maximum capacity during the Southwest monsoon. Now with excess water inflow, many rural roads are affected. Two key roads from Palacode to Denkanikottai and Marandhalli were also submerged because of the water release. The residents living in the Chinar basin have been requested to be on alert.”

Revenue officials in Palacode said, “There is no cause for concern. We are monitoring the situation and are taking steps to keep people safe.” Sources in the PWD (WRD) said, “Currently, the Chinnar dam has reached its maximum capacity of 50 feet and inflow and outflow are 28,000 cusecs. As most of the tanks in the Chinnar basin have already been filled up because of the rains in South West monsoon, excess water is being released. We expect more rain and issued flood warning.”

