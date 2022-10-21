Mayiladuthurai pays befitting tribute to Ponniyin Selvan author 'Kalki' Krishnamurthy

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: The Mayiladuthurai book fair drew to a close on Thursday, and in an indirect tribute of sorts to celebrated author 'Kalki' R Krishnamurthy -- who hailed from present-day Mayiladuthurai, his novel Ponniyin Selvan emerged a favourite among bestsellers in the 10-day-long sales. While publishers attribute the release of the film adaptation a few weeks ago for the newfound attention for the novel, they point out that some even went on to buy the five-volume tome to discover the climax.

A Pandiyan, the manager of Mayilavan Publishers said, "People are interested to know how the film would end and try to read those particular volumes. We encourage them to buy the whole book or all five volumes." CN Ravikumar, the manager of Kumaran Publishers said, "The book used to be a favourite among the older generations.

The younger generation also now shows interests in it." A Vaishnavi, a 21-year-old student from Kidaramkondan said, "I am not very much into reading novels. I wish to start with books like Ponniyin Selvan as it is the talk of the town now." P Balamurugan, another student from Mannampanthal said, "I am interested in learning what happens after the film’s cliffhanger of an end."

Of the 57 publishers and sellers who set up stalls at the fair, around 30 sold the novel. Each mentioned sales of about 50 of it. The association's executive committee member, E Loganathan, said, "Around a lakh people visited the fair.

Many were fascinated to buy the novel." It may be noted the novel's celebrated author, 'Kalki' R Krishnamurthy, was born at Puthamangalam in the present-day Mayiladuthurai district in 1899. The novel was published in multiple volumes between 1950 and 1954. Mayiladuthurai district was also a part of the Chola kingdom on which Kalki's novel is based.

MAYILADUTHURAI: The Mayiladuthurai book fair drew to a close on Thursday, and in an indirect tribute of sorts to celebrated author 'Kalki' R Krishnamurthy -- who hailed from present-day Mayiladuthurai, his novel Ponniyin Selvan emerged a favourite among bestsellers in the 10-day-long sales. While publishers attribute the release of the film adaptation a few weeks ago for the newfound attention for the novel, they point out that some even went on to buy the five-volume tome to discover the climax. A Pandiyan, the manager of Mayilavan Publishers said, "People are interested to know how the film would end and try to read those particular volumes. We encourage them to buy the whole book or all five volumes." CN Ravikumar, the manager of Kumaran Publishers said, "The book used to be a favourite among the older generations. The younger generation also now shows interests in it." A Vaishnavi, a 21-year-old student from Kidaramkondan said, "I am not very much into reading novels. I wish to start with books like Ponniyin Selvan as it is the talk of the town now." P Balamurugan, another student from Mannampanthal said, "I am interested in learning what happens after the film’s cliffhanger of an end." Of the 57 publishers and sellers who set up stalls at the fair, around 30 sold the novel. Each mentioned sales of about 50 of it. The association's executive committee member, E Loganathan, said, "Around a lakh people visited the fair. Many were fascinated to buy the novel." It may be noted the novel's celebrated author, 'Kalki' R Krishnamurthy, was born at Puthamangalam in the present-day Mayiladuthurai district in 1899. The novel was published in multiple volumes between 1950 and 1954. Mayiladuthurai district was also a part of the Chola kingdom on which Kalki's novel is based.