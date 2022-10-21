Home States Tamil Nadu

Minister MRK Paneerselvam inspects flood-affected areas near Chidambaram

Minister for agriculture and farmer’s welfare MRK Paneerselvam along with officials inspected flood affected villages near Chidambaram on Thursday.

Published: 21st October 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

MRK Paneerselvam

MRK Paneerselvam

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Minister for agriculture and farmer’s welfare MRK Paneerselvam along with officials inspected flood-affected villages near Chidambaram on Thursday. Speaking to the media after inspection, Paneerselvam said, “Since the water level was high in the Kollidam river, water entered Perampattu, Akkarai Jayakondapattinan, Marathanthoppu, and Thittukattur.” 

This is the fourth time water has entered these villages this year, he added. “The affected people were sent to safety centres and relief materials were distributed to them. The enumeration of affected farmlands will be taken and compensation will be provided by the government,” the minister said.

He added that roads in the area were getting damaged due to alluvial soil. “After conducting soil test, roads will be laid soon by relaxing rules.” A source from Chidambaram said, a couple of days back flood entered villages along the banks of Kollidam River, affecting crops on more than 200 acres in Thittukattur, Akkarai Jayakondapattinan, Veerankoilthittu, Chinnakaramedu, Keezhakundalapadi, Melathirukazhipalai, Ilandiramedu, and Kodiyampalayam. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chidambaram MRK Paneerselvam
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp