Minister MRK Paneerselvam inspects flood-affected areas near Chidambaram

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Minister for agriculture and farmer’s welfare MRK Paneerselvam along with officials inspected flood-affected villages near Chidambaram on Thursday. Speaking to the media after inspection, Paneerselvam said, “Since the water level was high in the Kollidam river, water entered Perampattu, Akkarai Jayakondapattinan, Marathanthoppu, and Thittukattur.”

This is the fourth time water has entered these villages this year, he added. “The affected people were sent to safety centres and relief materials were distributed to them. The enumeration of affected farmlands will be taken and compensation will be provided by the government,” the minister said.

He added that roads in the area were getting damaged due to alluvial soil. “After conducting soil test, roads will be laid soon by relaxing rules.” A source from Chidambaram said, a couple of days back flood entered villages along the banks of Kollidam River, affecting crops on more than 200 acres in Thittukattur, Akkarai Jayakondapattinan, Veerankoilthittu, Chinnakaramedu, Keezhakundalapadi, Melathirukazhipalai, Ilandiramedu, and Kodiyampalayam.

