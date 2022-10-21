OPS refuses to comment on report about Jaya’s death, hits out at EPS

By Express News Service

MADURAI/THANJAVUR: Former chief minister O Panneerselvam said he does not want to comment on the Justice Arumugasamy Commission’s report, as a few of them are planning to approach the court. Taking a veiled dig at AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, Panneerselvam said the public and party cadre are well aware of who is the root cause of issues in the party. Palaniswami had called the OPS faction the B team of DMK.

“If Palaniswami proves I have spoken to Stalin for at least half an hour, I will quit active politics. If he fails to do so, will he leave politics?,” asked Panneerselvam.

He further said the court will decide which faction should be in custody of the 13 kg golden armour of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar ahead of the festival. “Everyone knows who betrayed the party cadre. AIADMK cadre will surely be reunited,” he added.

Report reads like it was written by politician: TTV Meanwhile, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran in Thanjavur said the Arumugasamy Commission’s report on the death of former CM J Jayalalithaa reads as if it was authored by a politician. He added that it is well known that Jayalalithaa died a natural death. On the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission’s report on the Thoothukudi police firing, Dhinakaran said former Palaniswami was responsible for the incident and hoped for government action against him.

