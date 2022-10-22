Home States Tamil Nadu

20 TN Corps grouped on basis of population

In the first category, Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruppur corporations come under Special Category A.

Published: 22nd October 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government classified 20 municipal corporations except Chennai into four categories according to their estimated population in 2021. It has revised the number of staff under four categories. 

A Municipal Administration Department G.O dated October 20 said this classification and revision of staff numbers aims to improve administrative efficiency, delivering services on time and ensuring implementation of government schemes. 

In the first category, Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruppur corporations come under Special Category A. Salem, Tiruchy and Tambaram corporations come under Special category B. These corporations have a population of 10 lakh and above. 

In the second category, five corporations including Tirunelveli, Erode, Vellore, Thoothukudi and Avadi ith a population from five to 10 lakh each were allotted under the Selection Grade. In the third category, Thanjavur, Hosur and Nagercoil with population ranging from three to five lakh each are under Grade-I. The fourth has six corporations under Grade II with populations of less than three lakh: Dindigul, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Sivakasi, Karur and Kumbakonam.  

According to revised norms, a total of 4,145 posts are allowed for all 20 corporations according to population. Since the Special A category has a population of 15 lakh, the government has allocated more posts. 

The G.O added, apart from the number of posts being sanctioned now, sanitary inspectors, sanitary workers, skilled and unskilled workers, office assistants, night watchmen, typists, tax collectors and record clerks who are working as permanent employees now, can continue till their retirement. After that, instead of filling the posts again, these services can be outsourced.

In case of a vacancy for commissioner post, it must be given to the deputy commissioner, or commissioner or deputy commissioner of neighbouring corporation said the G.O. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp