20 TN Corps grouped on basis of population

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government classified 20 municipal corporations except Chennai into four categories according to their estimated population in 2021. It has revised the number of staff under four categories.

A Municipal Administration Department G.O dated October 20 said this classification and revision of staff numbers aims to improve administrative efficiency, delivering services on time and ensuring implementation of government schemes.

In the first category, Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruppur corporations come under Special Category A. Salem, Tiruchy and Tambaram corporations come under Special category B. These corporations have a population of 10 lakh and above.

In the second category, five corporations including Tirunelveli, Erode, Vellore, Thoothukudi and Avadi ith a population from five to 10 lakh each were allotted under the Selection Grade. In the third category, Thanjavur, Hosur and Nagercoil with population ranging from three to five lakh each are under Grade-I. The fourth has six corporations under Grade II with populations of less than three lakh: Dindigul, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Sivakasi, Karur and Kumbakonam.

According to revised norms, a total of 4,145 posts are allowed for all 20 corporations according to population. Since the Special A category has a population of 15 lakh, the government has allocated more posts.

The G.O added, apart from the number of posts being sanctioned now, sanitary inspectors, sanitary workers, skilled and unskilled workers, office assistants, night watchmen, typists, tax collectors and record clerks who are working as permanent employees now, can continue till their retirement. After that, instead of filling the posts again, these services can be outsourced.

In case of a vacancy for commissioner post, it must be given to the deputy commissioner, or commissioner or deputy commissioner of neighbouring corporation said the G.O.

CHENNAI: The State government classified 20 municipal corporations except Chennai into four categories according to their estimated population in 2021. It has revised the number of staff under four categories. A Municipal Administration Department G.O dated October 20 said this classification and revision of staff numbers aims to improve administrative efficiency, delivering services on time and ensuring implementation of government schemes. In the first category, Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruppur corporations come under Special Category A. Salem, Tiruchy and Tambaram corporations come under Special category B. These corporations have a population of 10 lakh and above. In the second category, five corporations including Tirunelveli, Erode, Vellore, Thoothukudi and Avadi ith a population from five to 10 lakh each were allotted under the Selection Grade. In the third category, Thanjavur, Hosur and Nagercoil with population ranging from three to five lakh each are under Grade-I. The fourth has six corporations under Grade II with populations of less than three lakh: Dindigul, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Sivakasi, Karur and Kumbakonam. According to revised norms, a total of 4,145 posts are allowed for all 20 corporations according to population. Since the Special A category has a population of 15 lakh, the government has allocated more posts. The G.O added, apart from the number of posts being sanctioned now, sanitary inspectors, sanitary workers, skilled and unskilled workers, office assistants, night watchmen, typists, tax collectors and record clerks who are working as permanent employees now, can continue till their retirement. After that, instead of filling the posts again, these services can be outsourced. In case of a vacancy for commissioner post, it must be given to the deputy commissioner, or commissioner or deputy commissioner of neighbouring corporation said the G.O.