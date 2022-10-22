Collector’s outreach helps Perambalur teenagers realise higher education dream

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Administrative work aside, District Collector P Sri Venkada Priya has been encouraging 15 students, who discontinued studies after Class 12 for various reasons, to pursue higher education again. Under the State government's Naan Mudhalvan scheme, Venkada Priya initiated a higher education and employment guidance programme on Thursday, where she took up the task to explain various government schemes to students.

A total of 15 of them are braced up to pursue education, with five of them already applying to various colleges. A guidance programme, under the guidance of the Collector, was organised at the District Collectorate in Perambalur on Thursday. Students from various government schools, including the ones in Labbaikudikadu, Maruvathur, Perali, Nakkasalem, Padalur and Elambalur, participated in the event that stressed on the importance of higher education. Students and parents were introduced to various welfare schemes, including 'Pudhumai Penn', free bus passes, scholarships, breakfast and employment guidance.

Later, Collector Priya gave insights on how to triumph in society through education, before assuring the students of education. The parents, motivated by the efforts, assured her of enroling their offsprings. Later, Priya told TNIE, "Family circumstances led to most of them dropping out of studies. Thus, we have decided to extend support to enrich their livelihood. Education is vital to improve the livelihood of people and secure a reputable position in society.

We realised that many of the students are unaware of the education schemes implemented by the government. We strive to fix the problems that hinder their education." M Periyasamy, a parent, said, "My daughter secured good marks in Class 12. However, the low income I received as a daily wager wasn't sufficient enough to support her studies.

Now, with the advice and support of the Collector, I am going to send my daughter to college this year." K Chellammal, another parent, said, "My husband is often unwell, and we do not have enough income to send our daughter to school. But we hope to enrol her again this year, as the Collector has promised assistance and support."

