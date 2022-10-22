Home States Tamil Nadu

TNPCB warns of action against dumping of construction waste

Action will be initiated under provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act,1986 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 as amended, said a release.

Published: 22nd October 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board headquarters in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board headquarters in Chennai (TNPCB website)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board on Friday warned of strict action against the persons who dump construction and demolition waste in non-designated areas, along roads, river banks, and waterbodies.

Action will be initiated under provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act,1986 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 as amended, said a release. This comes as TNPCB instructed all bulk waste generators, and line departments for proper handling and disposal of C&D waste. The Corporation provided facilities for processing 400 tonne per day each at Kodungaiyur and Perungudi, the release added.

Stakeholders were instructed to ensure proper collection, disposal of waste as per the C&D Waste Management Rules, 2016 and CPCB guidelines.

