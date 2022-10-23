Arumughaswamy commission report politically loaded: Annamalai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP State president K Annamalai on Saturday described the report of the Arumughaswamy Commission on the death of the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa as politically loaded and that the report did not seem to be looking for the truth. He also said the commission did not give any new evidence to implicate anyone.

Criticising the commission for faulting the then health secretary J Radhakrishnan for what he deposed before the commission, Annamalai said: “If we start looking at the statement of a bureaucrat from the political angle and recommend action against him, no bureaucrat will work at critical moments.”

On the Aruna Jagadeesan Commission report on the Thoothukudi police firing, Annamalai said after five years of inquiry, it could not pinpoint those responsible for the incident. “The BJP will not accept the commission’s recommendations to take action against a chain of officials for the police firing. Action should be taken against individual police personnel who opened fire. But why did the commission leave out (the then) DGP and (the then) ADGP (Intelligence) while recommending action against others?”

The commission has also pointed out that a missionary group was involved in the protest. The commission did not speak about this elaborately. As such, TN government should not accept this report fully but investigate those who had instigated the protest, even if they are based abroad, Annamalai added. Asked about the observation regarding Rajinikanth, Annamalai said, “The actor’s remarks were that of a common man. We don’t accept the commission’s remarks on the actor. It is condemnable.”

OPS supporter seeks probe

Kovai Selvaraj, a supporter of O Panneerselvam, urged TN government to appoint sitting judges of the Madras High Court to inquire into the recommendations made by Aruna Jegadeesan Commission and Arumughaswamy Commission. The government should obtain detailed reports in six months and punish all those responsible for the death of the 13 people in the Thoothukudi police firing as well as those who were responsible for not providing appropriate treatment to Jayalalithaa.

“I have sought an appointment with Chief Minister MK Stalin to reiterate these points. If the government fails to accept our demand, we will observe fast unto death,” Selvaraj told reporters here. Selvaraj said the suggestion made by Panneerselvam to the then ministers to take Jayalalithaa abroad for treatment did not evoke any response from them. Even after many days have passed after the release of the commission’s report on the Thoothukudi firing, Edappadi K Palaniswami has been keeping quiet.

Action against EPS after inquiry: Kani

Thoothukudi: Chief Minister MK Stalin will take steps to initiate action against former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in light of the Aruna Jegadeesan Commission report, said MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi in Thoothukudi on Saturday. “The demand to take action against him is being raised from all quarters. After due consultations and inquiries the chief minister will take an appropriate decision.”

