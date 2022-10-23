Home States Tamil Nadu

Minor murdered during Deepavali shopping in Coimbatore

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by another boy over previous enmity during Deepavali shopping at Town Hall in Coimbatore on Friday.

Published: 23rd October 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by another boy over previous enmity during Deepavali shopping at Town Hall in Coimbatore on Friday.

As per police, the deceased from Sundarapuram and the suspect Othakkal Mandapam were students of a private ITI college in the district. They both belonged to different rival gangs in the college, hence the enmity.

On Friday evening, the deceased along with his friend went to a Deepavali shopping in the city. When they were walking towards textile shops near Town Hall, the suspect waylaid them in front of a church on Raja Street and questioned the victim for involving in gang issues at their area. This turned into a heated argument and in a fit of rage, the suspect stabbed the boy with a knife in several parts of the body. The incident happened in public view, said sources.

Though the minor was taken to the hospital, he died in the night without responding to the treatment. Police detained the suspect on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepavali Coimbatore murder
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp