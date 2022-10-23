Minor murdered during Deepavali shopping in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by another boy over previous enmity during Deepavali shopping at Town Hall in Coimbatore on Friday.

As per police, the deceased from Sundarapuram and the suspect Othakkal Mandapam were students of a private ITI college in the district. They both belonged to different rival gangs in the college, hence the enmity.

On Friday evening, the deceased along with his friend went to a Deepavali shopping in the city. When they were walking towards textile shops near Town Hall, the suspect waylaid them in front of a church on Raja Street and questioned the victim for involving in gang issues at their area. This turned into a heated argument and in a fit of rage, the suspect stabbed the boy with a knife in several parts of the body. The incident happened in public view, said sources.

Though the minor was taken to the hospital, he died in the night without responding to the treatment. Police detained the suspect on Saturday.

